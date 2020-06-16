Temporary Detour on Cherry Creek Trail between South Quebec and East Iliff

A portion of the Cherry Creek Trail between South Quebec Street and just south of East Iliff Avenue will be closed for construction as part of the Cherry Creek Restoration Project starting June 15 – July 6 (approximately three weeks, weather pending).

The attached map displays the area affected and detour information. Foot traffic will be routed across Iliff at Trenton, while bicycles will cross at Wabash. The separate detours are meant to mitigate problems with foot traffic/bicycles on such a narrow passage. Please be alert for work zones and signage, and plan for additional time en route to get to your destination. Thank you for patience and understanding.

The Cherry Creek Restoration Project is a collaborative project (between Mile High Flood District, City and County of Denver, Denver Water, and Southeast Metro Stormwater Authority) to restore a one-mile reach of the Cherry Creek corridor between South Quebec Street and East Iliff Avenue. Watch a conceptual flyover video and find a project overview on Mile High Flood District’s website. The result will be enhanced flood protection, healthier vegetation, improved wildlife habitat and more.

