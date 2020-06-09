Statewide Primary Ballots Mailed this Week

DENVER, Colo.- This week, county clerks across Colorado are mailing ballot packets for the June 30 Statewide Primary. Clerks have until Friday, June 12 to mail ballots to registered voters eligible to participate in this year’s statewide primary. To limit the spread of COVID-19, Secretary of State Griswold is encouraging Coloradans to return their voted Statewide Primary ballot by mail or drop-box.

“Our statewide primary will largely determine the ballot for the November general election. I encourage Coloradans to vote their mail ballots to help stop the spread of COVID-19, while also having their voices heard in this historic election,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

Registered Republican, Democratic and Libertarian voters will receive the ballot of their party. Unaffiliated voters who did not indicate a party preference before the June 1 deadline will receive both a Democratic and Republican party ballot, and should only return one voted ballot. Voters who do not receive a ballot by June 17 should contact their county clerk and recorder.

Voted ballots must be received by county election officials by 7 p.m. on June 30. After June 22, voters are encouraged to return their ballot by drop-box rather than by mail to ensure their ballot is received before the June 30 deadline.

This is also the first year that 17 year-olds are able to participate in Colorado’s two primaries, provided they turn 18 years of age by the General Election on November 3. Colorado is one of just 17 states that allow this added level of accessibility.

Coloradans can update and verify voter registration, register to vote online, or find a Voting Services Polling Center at www.GoVoteColorado.gov.

