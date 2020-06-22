State of Colorado receives funding for Crisis Counseling Assistance and Training Program

The State of Colorado received notification on June 15 of Congress’s approval for $1,780,587 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) toward the Immediate Services Program of the Colorado Spirit Crisis Counseling Assistance and Training Program (CCP).

The CCP is a short-term disaster recovery grant to provide disaster survivors with community-based outreach, stress and resilience education, and connection to mental health and other community resources. Colorado will have 16 providers across the state with local crisis counseling teams available to support Coloradans.

“This unprecedented disaster has wreaked havoc on the state of Colorado,” Colorado’s CCP application reads, “affecting every person while also bringing to light inequities, which have resulted in disproportionate outcomes for different groups of people, whether it be related to race, socio-economic status, type of employment, or other factors.”

Sixteen local mental health and community service providers are funded to deliver crisis counseling services across the state of Colorado. Providers will support geographic areas of Colorado and specific communities that are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Additionally, the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus will provide a statewide health worker hotline to support medical, public health and health care staff access to stress and resilience support and education tools.

States, territories, and federally-recognized tribes with a federal disaster declaration can apply to host a Crisis Counseling Program. FEMA cooperates through an interagency agreement with the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to provide CCP technical assistance and program oversight. More information about the CCP can be found on FEMA and SAMHSA’s websites.

The Immediate Services Program (ISP) is the first phase of the Crisis Counseling Program after a federal disaster declaration. Colorado will also apply for the CCP Regular Services Program, at which point additional providers can expand the program as indicated by need or program capacity.

