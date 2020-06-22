State Labor Dept: $2.5 Billion in Unemployment Benefits Paid Since March 29th

| June 22, 2020

(DENVER) — Today the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) announced it has paid out approximately $2.5 billion in unemployment benefits since March 29th. That amount includes regular unemployment benefits, and those filing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (PUC) claims, which provides eligible claimants an extra $600 in federal benefits each week. 

There were 10,270 initial regular unemployment claims filed the week ending June 13 and 17,945 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims. Over the past 13 weeks, a total of 456,763 regular unemployment initial claims have been filed and a grand total of 568,721 claims, including federal PUA benefits.*

Benefits paid since March 29: 

Regular UI: $880.6 Million

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (gig workers/self employed): $277.5 Million

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation

($600/weekly UI benefits to eligible claimants): Apx. $1.32 Billion

Total: $2.5 Billion

Industries 6-10: 

Education Services: 744 (7.8%)

Transportation and Warehousing: 603 (6.3%)

Construction: 506 (5.3%)  

Professional and Technical Services: 569 (4.9%)

Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation: 392 (4.1%)

* Initial claims are those claims filed to establish benefit eligibility. Initial claims are considered a reliable leading indicator of economic activity. All applications filed are those applications for benefits filed with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and may not have been through various eligibility determination e.g. wage verification, etc. 

 Colorado Unemployment Insurance Charts Through June 13, 2020

 

