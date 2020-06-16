State health department seeks public input on additional Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors guidance, as well as the next phase — Protect Our Neighbors

DENVER, June 15, 2020: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is seeking feedback on additional draft guidelines for the Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors public health order. Coloradans can review draft guidelines in the following areas:

Residential Camp Draft Guidance — Submit feedback using this online form.

Indoor Event Draft Guidance — Submit feedback using this online form.

Outdoor Event Draft Guidance— Submit feedback using this online form.

The deadline for providing feedback is Wednesday, June 17, at 5 p.m. The draft guidance may be updated based on stakeholder feedback and will be finalized on Thursday, June 18.

CDPHE is also soliciting feedback on an upcoming public health order — Protect Our Neighbors. The Protect Our Neighbors phase comes after Stay at Home and Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors phases.

Coloradans can review the draft framework, and provide feedback by Thursday, June 18, 11:59 p.m.:

Protect Our Neighbors Framework — Submit feedback using this online form.

Local communities will have the ability to enter the Protect Our Neighbors phase in late June, if they meet thresholds that will be defined in the order and guidance. Thresholds will include a local community’s ability to contain surges in cases and outbreaks through testing, case investigation, contact tracing, isolation, quarantine, site-specific closures, and the enforcement of public health orders.

With more activities open and available to the public, it is everyone’s responsibility to do whatever they can to reduce the spread of the disease. Always stay home when you are sick. If you go out, remember the big three: wear a face covering; wash your hands frequently; and maintain physical distance with others.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.

