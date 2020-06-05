State health department releases guidance for personal and outdoor recreation Parks, pools, gyms and guided activities allowed with precautions

| June 5, 2020

DENVER, June 4, 2020: In accordance with Governor Jared Polis’ executive order and Public Health Order 20-28, Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment today finalized guidance outlining the steps required to allow personal and outdoor recreation activities to resume while minimizing the potential spread of COVID-19.

The new guidance addresses personal recreation (parks, pools, gyms and fitness facilities, and organized recreational sports) and outdoor recreation (non-guided and guided tours such as rafting, fishing, horseback riding, etc.)

Guidance for personal recreation

Guidance for outdoor recreation  

The department sought and incorporated feedback from the public and stakeholders before finalizing the guidance released today. The department also released updated and expanded guidance for houses of worship

Activities that can be done in groups of 10 or fewer, with people physically distanced and taking precautions such as hand washing and mask wearing (when possible) can now occur, unless they are explicitly prohibited in the public health order.

Public health orders establish requirements that Coloradans must follow while guidance documents provide clear instructions for how businesses and individuals can comply with the public health orders. 

For extensive information on Safer-at-Home, including sector-specific guidance, please visit covid19.colorado.gov/safer-at-home

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.

photo credit: MGN Online

 

