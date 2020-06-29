Red Cross Opens Evacuation Center in Highlands Ranch

DENVER, COLORADO, MONDAY, JUNE 29, 2020 — The American Red Cross of Colorado has opened an evacuation center at Thunder Ridge High School, 1991 W. Wildcat Reserve Parkway, Highlands Ranch, CO.

The Chatridge 2 Fire started earlier today. Due to high winds, dry vegetation and difficult terrain, the fire continues to burn. Residents living in and near the impacted areas have been asked to evacuate. The Red Cross has opened an evacuation center to provide a place for people to gather. Due to COVID19, we are asking residents to stay inside their vehicles at the evacuation center, in order to provide the healthiest environment possible. Red Cross volunteers will be on hand to provide emergency supplies, snacks and water.

For more information, visit our blog at http://cowyredcrossblog.org.

