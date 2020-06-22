Morgan Community College Announces Fall Semester Plans

Fort Morgan, CO 6/17/2020. Morgan Community College (MCC) re-opened its Fort Morgan campus doors to the public on June 8, 2020 to serve students and the community in person at the Welcome Center, Learning Resource Center, College Store, and Testing Center from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. These essential services are available to support students enrolled in the college’s current summer semester, as well as prepare students for the fall semester that starts August 24, 2020.

MCC’s fall schedule includes a variety of course options, including face-to-face instruction and several modes of internet-connected learning. The college’s popular Global Classroom uses live, interactive video technology that enables students and faculty to connect from wherever they are. In-person classes are being carefully planned to follow social distancing requirements to protect students, staff, and the public.

In the event public health requirements prevent in-person instruction, MCC will transition these classes to a distance format. “MCC was a pioneer in distance education, and has decades of experience teaching by distance. We are well-equipped to make this change, if needed,” stated Kathy Frisbie, MCC Vice-president of Instruction.

Students who need technology support for distance learning, including laptops, Wi-Fi hotspots, or cell-phone boosters may be eligible for free loaned equipment. MCC’s goal is to remove barriers to learning and provide students with a seamless experience as they reach their educational goals.

MCC offers a quality, affordable education that can save students thousands of dollars compared to the cost of a four-year institution. A new “Bridge to Bachelors” program was recently launched, and includes guaranteed admission to a number of Colorado universities to complete a four-year degree. The college also boasts a variety of career-technical programs to equip students with workforce skills, including the popular welding program that has been expanded to offer evening and weekend classes.

“We are looking forward to a great fall semester,” said Dr. Curt Freed, MCC President. “We know there will be some challenges and uncertainty, but our experienced faculty and staff are well-prepared to meet our students’ needs in today’s environment. MCC will soon celebrate the opening of the new Agriculture Center for Innovation, and we will continue to grow our student life experiences, both on campus and virtually.”

To learn more about Morgan Community College, visit www.MorganCC.edu, call the Welcome Center at (970) 542-3100, or connect with a staff member through the Virtual Welcome Center from the college’s homepage. Advisors and financial aid counselors are available to assist with developing an educational plan to help students advance their education.

