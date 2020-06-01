June 4 Telephone Town Hall: Kids and COVID-19
Join us Thursday, June 4 at 7 p.m. for an update about the latest developments in the COVID public health crisis.
This event will have a special focus on child- and education-related issues families will face through the summer and into the fall, and state and local education officials will be on hand to answer your questions.
At the time of the event listen in by:
Calling 855-436-3656
Visiting our Facebook page
Visiting arapahoegov.com/Townhall
Questions accepted through the phone line or the Townhall web page.
