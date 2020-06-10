Gov. Polis Provides Update on Colorado’s Response to COVID-19, Emphasizes Importance of Staying Home with Lt. Gov. Primavera

DENVER – Gov. Polis today provided an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 and highlighted the importance of staying home. The Governor was joined remotely by Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera, who like many Coloradans has been working remotely during the pandemic.

“Coloradans must remember that we are not out of the woods yet and this pandemic is still very much with us in our communities. If we want to continue moving forward, we have to remain vigilant, and continue staying home as much as possible or in our great outdoors, and follow social distancing requirements like wearing masks and washing our hands,” said Governor Jared Polis. “I will continue working with the legislature on building a resilient response, from a health perspective and economic perspective, for Colorado in the face of this pandemic. We’re all in this together, and the way we’re going to get through it is by doing right by one another.”

“I know this is a difficult time for so many Coloradans, but it’s critical that we all continue taking the necessary precautions like wearing masks when leaving the house, washing our hands, and staying home as much as we can,” said Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera. “As a four-time cancer survivor and someone who is over 60, I fall into two risk categories and have been working remotely during the pandemic. Though I feel as strong and healthy as ever, I want to do everything I can to protect my family,myself and my community. It hasn’t been easy, and I know many others are going through something similar. We can cope by getting outdoors to exercise or doing Zoom calls with the grandkids. We also must remember that we are all together in this.”

The Governor also provided an update on the legislative session and thanked the Joint Budget Committee for their work on the state budget. Gov. Polis is focused on working with the legislature on building a resilient response, from a health and economic perspective, for Colorado in the face of the pandemic. This includes focusing on lowering health care costs and supporting businesses and workers who are struggling. The Governor expressed support for the legislature’s work around creating a loan relief fund, bolstering the state’s unemployment insurance program, and a more permanent sick leave policy. Gov. Polis also praised state lawmakers for being in the process of taking swift action in response to the hundreds of thousands or millions of Americans that are demonstrating against police abuse and structural racism.

Gov. Polis highlighted two organizations who are working with Coloradans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and have received grants from the Colorado COVID Relief Fund for their work.

The Governor highlighted GrowHaus, which serves as a source of fresh food in the Elyria-Swansea and Globeville neighborhoods of Denver, where there are few traditional grocery stores within walking distance for many residents. When COVID hit, GrowHaus received a massive increase in households looking for services. So they mobilized their entire team to start packing and delivering emergency food packages including dry goods, fresh fruit and vegetables for households in need across the area at no charge. Due to the help they’ve received from the COVID-19 Relief fund, they’re currently serving 2,500 Coloradans, and partnering with other local organizations like Bondadosa, Denver Food Rescue, and We Don’t Waste.

The Governor highlighted the River Valley Family Health Center, which is serving thousands of families in Delta, Montrose, and Olathe with high-quality, affordable health care. In response to the pandemic, they’ve stepped up IT support for telehealth to help slow the spread of the virus. They’ve also strengthened their routers because they know that not everyone has access to WiFi at home. Patients can now come to the parking lot and have a remote session if they don’t want to risk physically interacting with a doctor. They also offer testing for COVID-19 and ensure that everyone who gets tested gets follow-up behavioral health outreach.

To learn more about the Colorado COVID Relief Fund, visit www.helpcoloradonow.org.

Gov. Polis signed Executive Order D 2020 094, amending and extending prior Executive Orders suspending certain regulatory statutes concerning juvenile justice, regional centers, and behavioral health due to COVID-19.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout