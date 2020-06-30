Fishers Peak Park One Step Closer to Opening

PUEBLO, CO– Governor Jared Polis today signed into law legislation sponsored by Representative Daneya Esgar to create and fund the new Fishers Peak State Park and to make improvements to parks all across the state to accommodate more visitors. The governor also signed legislation sponsored by Representative Dylan Roberts to fund Colorado Water Conservation Board projects and support endangered or threatened species conservation programs.

“Colorado has some of the best state parks in the country, and soon we’ll add one more, the beautiful Fishers Peak in Southern Colorado,” said Rep. Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo. “Our state parks contribute significantly to our communities, and Fishers peak will draw visitors from across the region, boosting our small businesses and Southern Colorado’s economy. Parks like Fishers Peak create the outdoor recreation options that Coloradans love and our state is known for.”

SB20-003, sponsored by Representative Esgar, provides $6 million in funding to the state’s parks to open Fishers peak and to make improvements at parks throughout the state to accommodate additional visitors and upgrade park facilities and infrastructure.

“I’m proud of this bipartisan effort to fund the critical water projects that Colorado communities need and rely on, and to protect the wildlife and endangered species that live in our state,” said Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon. “By investing in our water infrastructure and conservation, we are ensuring that our state is prepared for the future. These important projects are going to put people to work, revitalize environmental habitats, and protect our Colorado way of life.”

HB20-1403, sponsored by Representative Roberts and Marc Catlin, provides funding for Colorado Water Conservation Board projects. These projects support and implement the Colorado Water Plan and are essential for the state’s water supply and the economic activity that relies on it. SB20-201, which is also sponsored by Representatives Roberts and Catlin, provides funding for programs at the Department of Natural Resources that protect endangered and threatened species and wildlife in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife lists dozens of endangered or threatened species, including the American Bald Eagle and Lynx.

