Denver Curfew Extended through Friday  

EMERGENCY CURFEW

Issued pursuant to DRMC Section 2-98

I, Michael B. Hancock, Mayor of the City and County of Denver, subject to the authority granted to me pursuant to the State Constitution, the Colorado Revised Statutes, the Charter of the City and County of Denver (“Charter”), and the Denver Revised Municipal Code (“DRMC”), do hereby proclaim the following Emergency Regulation:

WHEREAS, on May 25, 2020, George Perry Floyd died while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department; and

WHEREAS, in the aftermath of Mr. Floyd’s death, a civil disturbance has occurred within the downtown and surrounding areas of the City and County of Denver, with resulting significant and extensive damage to people and/or property, including several public and private businesses and buildings that have been damaged, looted, or burned; and

WHEREAS, in the aftermath of Mr. Floyd’s death and the resulting civil unrest and disorder, law enforcement personnel, residents, and visitors have been and remain at risk of significant injury and death, as well as significant destruction to public and private property and the potential for further civil unrest or disorder is to such an extent that extraordinary measures must be taken to preserve order necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare; and

WHEREAS, a majority of the destruction and violence has taken place under the cover of darkness; and

WHEREAS, as a result, on May 30, 2020, I declared a State of Local Disaster Emergency pursuant to the State Constitution, the Colorado Disaster Emergency Act (C.R.S. § 24-33.5-701, et seq.), the Charter and Ordinances of the City and County of Denver, and Chapter 16 of the Denver Revised Municipal Code; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to the Charter and Ordinances of the DRMC, the Mayor, as the chief executive officer of the city, is vested with

WHEREAS, pursuant to the Declaration of Local Disaster Emergency, the Mayor is authorized to exercise some or all of the powers allowed by the State Constitution, the Colorado Disaster Emergency Act, and the Charter and Ordinances of the City and County of Denver during the State of Local Disaster Emergency; and

WHEREAS, DRMC Section 2-98 vests the Mayor, as an officer of the city, with the express authority to adopt emergency rules if such action is deemed necessary to protect immediately the public health, safety or welfare; and

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Michael B. Hancock, Mayor of the City and County of Denver, do hereby