Denver Curfew Extended through Friday
City and County of Denver Curfew Extended Following Three Nights of Destructive Disturbances
DENVER – Mayor Michael B. Hancock announced today the extension of the citywide curfew. A citywide curfew for Denver will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., overnight, tonight through the morning of Friday, June 5.
A total of 284 arrests have been made in conjunction with the disturbances over the past four days, including 170 arrests on Sunday, May 31. Charges vary, but include violation of curfew order, assault, criminal mischief, assault to peace officer, burglary and arson.
The City and County of Denver extends its gratitude to the 400+ volunteers who are assisting today with cleanup efforts in Civic Center Park and surrounding areas. Additional assistance with cleanup is anticipated throughout the week. Updates on volunteer opportunities will be posted on Denvergov.org as they become available.
EMERGENCY CURFEW
Issued pursuant to DRMC Section 2-98
I, Michael B. Hancock, Mayor of the City and County of Denver, subject to the authority granted to me pursuant to the State Constitution, the Colorado Revised Statutes, the Charter of the City and County of Denver (“Charter”), and the Denver Revised Municipal Code (“DRMC”), do hereby proclaim the following Emergency Regulation:
WHEREAS, on May 25, 2020, George Perry Floyd died while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department; and
WHEREAS, in the aftermath of Mr. Floyd’s death, a civil disturbance has occurred within the downtown and surrounding areas of the City and County of Denver, with resulting significant and extensive damage to people and/or property, including several public and private businesses and buildings that have been damaged, looted, or burned; and
WHEREAS, in the aftermath of Mr. Floyd’s death and the resulting civil unrest and disorder, law enforcement personnel, residents, and visitors have been and remain at risk of significant injury and death, as well as significant destruction to public and private property and the potential for further civil unrest or disorder is to such an extent that extraordinary measures must be taken to preserve order necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare; and
WHEREAS, a majority of the destruction and violence has taken place under the cover of darkness; and
WHEREAS, as a result, on May 30, 2020, I declared a State of Local Disaster Emergency pursuant to the State Constitution, the Colorado Disaster Emergency Act (C.R.S. § 24-33.5-701, et seq.), the Charter and Ordinances of the City and County of Denver, and Chapter 16 of the Denver Revised Municipal Code; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to the Charter and Ordinances of the DRMC, the Mayor, as the chief executive officer of the city, is vested with
WHEREAS, pursuant to the Declaration of Local Disaster Emergency, the Mayor is authorized to exercise some or all of the powers allowed by the State Constitution, the Colorado Disaster Emergency Act, and the Charter and Ordinances of the City and County of Denver during the State of Local Disaster Emergency; and
WHEREAS, DRMC Section 2-98 vests the Mayor, as an officer of the city, with the express authority to adopt emergency rules if such action is deemed necessary to protect immediately the public health, safety or welfare; and
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Michael B. Hancock, Mayor of the City and County of Denver, do hereby
all the executive and administrative powers granted to the
City and County of Denver by Article XX of the Constitution of the State of Colorado, and all
executive and administrative powers contained in the Charter of the City and County of Denver, and
otherwise existing by operation of law, including the power to enforce all laws and ordinances; and
declare pursuant to this emergency regulation that:
- A nighttime curfew is imposed in all public places within the City and County of Denver, including streets and public right-of-ways, during the following times:
- a) From 9:00 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, until 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June, 2, 2020; and
- b) From 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, until 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020; and
- c) From 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, until 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020;
and
- d) From 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, until 5:00 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020.
- During the hours of curfew, all persons are prohibited from using, standing, sitting, traveling or being present on any public street or in any public place, including for the purpose of travel, with the following exceptions:
a. All law enforcement, fire, paramedics or other medical personnel, Colorado National Guard as well as any other emergency response personnel authorized by the City and County of Denver, and credentialed members of the news media.
b. Individuals traveling directly to and from work, traveling directly to and from the Denver International Airport, seeking exempt care, fleeing dangerous circumstances, or experiencing homelessness.
c. Any person to whom permission by authorized City and County of Denver officials is specifically granted.
- The office of the Mayor of the City and County of Denver shall designate any additional personnel that are exempt from the curfew pursuant to Paragraph 2 above.
- For purposes of this emergency regulation, “travel” includes, without limitation, travel on foot, bicycle, skateboard, scooter, motorcycle, automobile, or public transit, or any other mode of transporting a person from one location to another.
- For purposes of this emergency regulation, “public place” means any place, whether on privately or publicly owned property, accessible to the general public, including but not limited to public streets and roads, alleys, highways, driveways, sidewalks, parks, vacant lots, and unsupervised property. For purposes of this emergency regulation, “public place” does not include the Denver International Airport.
- For purposes of this emergency regulation, “exempt care” means necessary medical services for an individual’s self or family member.
It shall be unlawful to violate the curfew established pursuant to this emergency regulation. A violation of this emergency regulation is a criminal violation of the Denver Revised Municipal Code and is punishable by a fine not to exceed $999.00 or imprisonment for not more than 300 days, pursuant to DRMC, Section 1-13.
June 1, 2020
Date
Michael B. Hancock
Mayor, City and County of Denver
Paul D. López
Denver Clerk and Recorder
POSTED: June 1, 2020
