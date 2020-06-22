Coloradans urged to be “Can Do Consumers” in an effort to stay safe while helping statewide local businesses thrive

DENVER – The Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) is committed to Gov. Jared Polis’ plan to help safely reopen Colorado’s economy and protect the public from the spread of COVID-19 by challenging Coloradans to be “Can Do Consumers”. As part of the State’s “Can Do Colorado” campaign, which highlights practices and innovations by businesses who are stepping up and transforming the way they operate to support their communities, Coloradans can now find guidance on how to safely and responsibly resume using all the wonderful services provided by these businesses in our state.

“Many businesses are stepping up with innovative solutions to help keep their customers and clients safe. Now it’s time for Colorado consumers to do their part to keep themselves and others healthy while supporting our state’s economy” said DORA Executive Director Patty Salazar. “Customers, clients and patients all have roles to play to ensure that Colorado remains resilient in the face of this pandemic. We are proud to offer resources and guides for Coloradans to learn how they can become ‘Can Do Consumers.”

The “Can Do Colorado” campaign and website launched in early May, providing a dedicated space for people to learn about Coloradans who are creating new, safe ways to serve their clients and customers. The site also provides business owners and professionals with resources and guidance about how they can safely and responsibly reopen, and has incorporated “Can Do Community Challenges” from DORA’s sister agencies working to ensure Colorado emerges from the pandemic stronger than ever.

Now, with the addition of the “Can Do Consumers” initiative, visitors to the site will find health and safety tips on effective ways to comply with policies and rules when visiting businesses, as well as resources on how to find local businesses who are operating safely and innovatively. Coloradans can also find information on ways to avoid COVID-19 scams and frauds.

Follow along to see new highlights from the campaign on the website and on social media at #CanDoColorado and #DoingMyPartCO. Denver branding, marketing and technology company Karsh Hagan is managing aspects of campaign marketing and design pro-bono.

Please note: The featured practices are not an endorsement or recommendation of any one individual or business by DORA. Rather, the campaign is meant to highlight innovative and best practices used by businesses in the midst of COVID-19 restrictions.

