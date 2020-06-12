Black Lives Matter Street Mural to be Painted on Broadway

DENVER – The city is closing down a section of Broadway starting tonight to bring local artists together to paint a Black Lives Matter street mural designed by local artist Adri Norris along Broadway between Colfax Avenue and 14th Avenue.

Adri Norris will be working with Pat Milbery on the creation of the street mural. They are also calling on local Denver creatives, in particular black, indigenous and artists of color, as well as community volunteers to come and be a part of the creative process taking place on Broadway on Friday, June 12 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This partnership between the city and the artists is being undertaken in the spirit of collaboration and alliance, creating a platform for voices of color, and building community voices against racial injustice.

Beginning tonight at 6:30 p.m. and lasting through 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 12, traffic lanes will be closed along Broadway from 13th Avenue to 17th Avenue. Commuters are advised to find alternate routes around the area. The area will remain open to foot traffic for those taking part in nearby demonstrations.



