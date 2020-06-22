Arapahoe County unveils small business relief plan CARES program funding will help businesses affected by COVID-19

Recognizing the impact the COVID-19 crisis has had on small and medium-size businesses, the Arapahoe County CARES Program is launching Advance Arapahoe, a $6 million grant program that will provide support and retain jobs at businesses throughout the County.

“This is one of the first grant programs we’re launching through the Arapahoe County CARES Program, and it will provide crucial relief to businesses most affected by the COVID-19 shutdowns,” said Arapahoe County Board Chair Nancy Sharpe. “These small and medium-size businesses are essential to our economy, and Arapahoe Advance is a step toward providing some stability through this transition to reopening.”

Advance Arapahoe’s first priority will be to fund employers within the boundaries of unincorporated Arapahoe County, as most businesses within incorporated communities can apply to relief programs through their jurisdiction. Award preference also will be given for employers who commit to retain and/or bring back employees with these funds

Funds are available in two grant categories:

Business interruption grants to support operational needs such as lease or mortgage payments, utility expenses, payroll expense, supplies and services, materials

Infrastructure/PPE grants to purchase items, including PPE, needed to adapt a business to new processes or items that are required to operate in a different manner due to the COVID-19 crisis

Grants in both categories will be up to $20,000, depending on the size of the company. Qualifying businesses must have operated a physical location in Arapahoe County since at least June 1, 2019, have 500 or fewer employees, be in good standing with regulatory agencies, meet minimum financial requirements and retain at least one job (that meets low- to moderate-income requirements) as a result of this assistance.



Applications for this program will open on June 22, 2020. The streamlined application process is designed to be quick and easy, with applications due by July 3, 2020, or until the funds have been depleted.

Advance Arapahoe is part of Arapahoe CARES, the federally funded relief program that awarded $114.5 million to the County under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act .

Complete eligibility information for Advance Arapahoe is available here. For more information about the many programs Arapahoe CARES is launching, visit our website.

