USDA Teleconference on Impact of COVID-19 on Beginning Farmers and Ranchers

| May 18, 2020

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement is holding a public teleconference of the Advisory Committee on Beginning Farmers and Ranchers (ACBFR) to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on beginning farmers and ranchers.

The public conference call will be held on May 19, 2020, at 12:00 – 2:00 PM MST. To listen to the discussion, call toll-free 866-816-7252 and use conference ID 6188761.

To share written public comments for the committee’s consideration, email . Written comments must be received by May 18, 2020. For more information, see the Federal Register Notice.

Authorized by Congress in 1992, the Advisory Committee on Beginning Farmers and Ranchers advises the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture on ways to develop programs to provide coordinated assistance to beginning farmers and ranchers while maximizing new farming and ranching opportunities. The committee also works to enhance and expand federal-state partnerships to provide financing for beginning farmers and ranchers. Learn more about this advisory committee at the OPPE website.

For further information, contact Maria Goldberg, USDA Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement, at or at 202-720-6350.

 

CURRENT EDITION

