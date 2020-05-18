USDA Teleconference on Impact of COVID-19 on Beginning Farmers and Ranchers
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement is holding a public teleconference of the Advisory Committee on Beginning Farmers and Ranchers (ACBFR) to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on beginning farmers and ranchers.
The public conference call will be held on May 19, 2020, at 12:00 – 2:00 PM MST. To listen to the discussion, call toll-free 866-816-7252 and use conference ID 6188761.
To share written public comments for the committee’s consideration, email . Written comments must be received by May 18, 2020. For more information, see the Federal Register Notice.
Authorized by Congress in 1992, the Advisory Committee on Beginning Farmers and Ranchers advises the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture on ways to develop programs to provide coordinated assistance to beginning farmers and ranchers while maximizing new farming and ranching opportunities. The committee also works to enhance and expand federal-state partnerships to provide financing for beginning farmers and ranchers. Learn more about this advisory committee at the OPPE website.
For further information, contact Maria Goldberg, USDA Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement, at or at 202-720-6350.
SPREAD THE NEWS
COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout
CURRENT EDITION
WEATHER & TRAFFIC PUZZLES RECENT NEWS ADVERTISE WITH US
Related News
USDA Teleconference on Impact of COVID-19 on Beginning Farmers and Ranchers
teleconference to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on beginning farmers and ranchers.
Colorado State Patrol seeking assistance finding hit and run vehicle
Colorado State Patrol are seeking a suspect vehicle involved in a hit and run crash