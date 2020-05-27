UI Virtual Town Halls Scheduled for Friday, May 29th
|
On Friday, May 29th, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) will hold two UI Virtual Town Halls. Participants will be able to join online or by phone. General topics to be addressed in this week’s Town Hall include out of state wages, tips for claim filing, returning to work and eligibility, backdating and how to access online self-services. To address questions on job refusals and eligibility, a new “Return to Work” fact sheet has been added to coloradoui.gov and can be found here.
WHAT: UI Virtual Town Halls
WHEN: Friday, May 29, 2020; English at 9:15 AM; Spanish at 11:30 AM.
TO REGISTER Online at coloradoui.gov and via the registrations forms links –
English Town Hall registration here
Spanish Town Hall registration here
