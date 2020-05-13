Memorial Ceremony (Facebook live)

| May 13, 2020

Adams County, CO. – On Friday, May 15, 2020, at 9am the Adams County Sheriff’s Office will be having a Fallen Officer Memorial Ceremony at Sheriff’s Headquarters located at 332 N 19th Ave. Brighton Co 80601.

Friday is the last workday of the 2020 National Police Week. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. Currently, tens of thousands of law enforcement officers from around the world converge on Washington, DC to participate in several planned events which honor those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

This year amid the pandemic, the decision was made to cancel all events for the week in D.C. Many of the local events have been canceled, postponed, or made smaller for less physical attendance.

The Adams County Sheriff Office will be streaming the Memorial Ceremony on Facebook Live, giving employees and the public a chance to attend virtually. Honor Guard, Command Staff, and other select staff will be in attendance.

Ceremony Begins at 9 am and will include:

   Presentation of Colors

   Roll Call of Honor

   Moment of Silence

   21 Gun Salute

Also, please join us each day on our social media platforms to pay special recognition to our six Adams County Deputies who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others in Adams County. 

                                                                         

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Front Page, Local News, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

CPW announces the state’s acquisition of the Fishers Peak property in celebration of Colorado Public Lands Day

Fishers Peak, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has completed the purchase, clearing the way for creation of the state’s 42nd state park.

Gov. Polis orders flags lowered to half staff on Peace Officers Memorial Day

Gov. Polis ordered the Colorado and American flags be lowered to half staff

  • Memorial Ceremony (Facebook live)

  • Colorado Parks and Wildlife begins to reopen state park campgrounds May 12

  • Colorado State Patrol requesting assistance finding hit and run vehicle, witnesses

  • Governor Polis Signs Extension for Filing and Remitting State Severance Tax

  • Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues to address Chronic Wasting Disease with expanded testing

  • Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission approves $4.2 million in motorized trail grants

  • Governor Extends Disaster Emergency Declaration for COVID-19

  • CSU Extension, task force helping farmers’ markets, food producers adjust to new COVID realities

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: