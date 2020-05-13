Memorial Ceremony (Facebook live)

Adams County, CO. – On Friday, May 15, 2020, at 9am the Adams County Sheriff’s Office will be having a Fallen Officer Memorial Ceremony at Sheriff’s Headquarters located at 332 N 19th Ave. Brighton Co 80601.

Friday is the last workday of the 2020 National Police Week. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. Currently, tens of thousands of law enforcement officers from around the world converge on Washington, DC to participate in several planned events which honor those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

This year amid the pandemic, the decision was made to cancel all events for the week in D.C. Many of the local events have been canceled, postponed, or made smaller for less physical attendance.

The Adams County Sheriff Office will be streaming the Memorial Ceremony on Facebook Live, giving employees and the public a chance to attend virtually. Honor Guard, Command Staff, and other select staff will be in attendance.

Ceremony Begins at 9 am and will include:

Presentation of Colors

Roll Call of Honor

Moment of Silence

21 Gun Salute

Also, please join us each day on our social media platforms to pay special recognition to our six Adams County Deputies who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others in Adams County.

