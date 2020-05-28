Mayor Hancock to Host Regional Town Hall 

Denver. CO – Mayor Michael B. Hancock will host a regional town hall with local officials from metro area municipalities and entities to discuss coordinated responses to COVID-19.

What: Join regional elected officials to learn about local responses to COVID-19. Attendees will include Mayor Hancock, Lakewood Mayor Adam Paul, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, Lone Tree Mayor Jackie Millet, Adams County Commissioner Emma Pinter, RTD Board of Directors Chair Angie Rivera-Malpiede, Denver Public Schools Superintendent Susana Cordova and Colorado Municipal League Executive Director Kevin Bommer.

When: Thursday, May 28, 5:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Regional Town Hall will be accessible via video conference at https://bit.ly/2Tw91TZ or through call-in at 408.418.9388 (access code 965 406 133). Call-in numbers are also available in Spanish (720.865.2133) and Vietnamese (720.865.2688).

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout