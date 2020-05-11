Health Department Orders restaurant to close after it violates Governor Polis’ Public Health Orders

Tri-County Health Department issued an order to close to the C&C Breakfast & Korean Kitchen, a Cookies and Crema Company in Castle Rock today just after 12:30 p.m. after warning the restaurant on Friday not to open and reminding them they are only allowed to do take-out and delivery. Despite the warning, the restaurant was opened to dine in eating on May 10 in violation of Public Health Orders issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

The restaurant was ordered to close immediately and to remain closed until such time as the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) determines the establishment is in compliance with the Public Health Order 20-28. If the restaurant refuses to follow Governor Polis’ Public Health Order, further legal action will be taken that could include revocation of the restaurant’s license.

Restaurants and Bars have been closed to dining and have only been able to do delivery and pick up service since March 19, 2020. Under state statute, as the health department serving Douglas County, Tri-County Health Department is the entity responsible for enforcing the State’s public health orders as well as its own.

“It is disheartening that this restaurant has chosen to move ahead of the public orders and not even consider implementing best practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is not fair to the rest of the community and other business owners that are following Safer at Home and doing their part. We sincerely hope that C&C will choose to cooperate with the rules under which they are allowed to operate so we can lift this closure order,” said John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, Executive Director of Tri-County Health Department.

