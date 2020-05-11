Governor Polis Signs Extension for Filing and Remitting State Severance Tax

DENVER – Gov. Polis today signed Executive Order D 2020 059 extending the temporary suspension of certain statutes to provide an extension for filing and remitting state severance tax until May 15, 2020.

“Employers and employees in virtually all sectors of the economy have been hard hit. We must take action to shore up economic security, employment, community cohesion, and community recovery including showing flexibility with tax payments,” the Executive Order reads.

Read the Executive Order here.

