Governor Extends Disaster Emergency Declaration for COVID-19

| May 8, 2020

DENVER – Gov. Polis today signed Executive Order D 2020 058 extending the Disaster Emergency Declaration for COVID-19. 

 This Executive Order extends the state of disaster emergency and provides additional funds for response activities due to the presence of COVID-19 in Colorado.  This Executive Order also extends the employment of the Colorado National Guard to support and provide planning resources to State and local authorities as they respond to the presence of COVID-19 in the State.  

 

 

 

