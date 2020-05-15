Gov. Polis, Colorado Communities Come Together in Day of Remembrance for Coloradans Lost to COVID-19

DENVER – Gov. Jared Polis, individuals, and communities across Colorado are coming together this Friday evening at 7 PM MT to honor and remember the more than 1,000 Coloradans that we have lost to COVID-19. Friday, May 15 is also Peace Officers Memorial Day, which the state will commemorate by lowering flags to half staff and we encourage Coloradans across our state to commemorate as well.

“This global pandemic has cost 300,000 lives across the world and over 1,000 in Colorado alone. Too many Coloradans have lost family members and friends to this deadly virus, and we honor and celebrate their lives especially because many victims couldn’t have proper in-person funerals, remembrances, and wakes,” said Governor Jared Polis. “This is a challenging moment for many of our friends and neighbors and to those Coloradans who are struggling: you are not alone and we are all in this together. We still have work to do to stop the spread of this virus and can defeat this virus by staying home as much as possible, wearing facial masks when in public, and washing our hands regularly. Together we can avoid burying and remembering more Coloradans far too early.”

Coloradans can participate by wearing a protective face covering or masks for a minute of silence to display their effort to do their part to save lives at 7:00 p.m. They can also post on social media to raise awareness about the remembrance event.

To recognize the Day of Remembrance, the State Capitol, along with cities, counties and other organizations, will be turning their lights red at 7:00 p.m. to honor those who have passed. The state is encouraging buildings and businesses across the state to turn their lights red at 7:00 p.m. and for police and fire departments to turn their lights on at 7:00 p.m. for one minute. Additionally, cities may consider creating a Proclamation to commemorate this event.

At the time of this release, the following cities, counties have confirmed that they will participate:

City and County of Broomfield City of Lone Tree Town of Kersey City and County of Denver City of Louisville Town of Lyons City of Alamosa City of Loveland Town of Mancos City of Arvada City of Manitou Springs Town of Monument City of Aurora City of Northglenn Town of Morrison City of Boulder City of Pueblo Town of Mountain Village City of Burlington City of Sheridan Town of Mt. Crested Butte City of Castle Pines City of Thornton Town of Nederland City of Centennial City of Victor Town of Oak Creek City of Colorado Springs City of Westminster Town of Pagosa Springs City of Commerce City City of Wheat Ridge Town of Palisade City of Craig City of Woodland Park Town of Paonia City of Dacono City of Yuma Town of Parachute City of Durango Commerce City Town of Parker City of Edgewater Town of Avon Town of Rangely City of Englewood Town of Bennett Town of Red Cliff City of Federal Heights Town of Blue River Town of Severance City of Fort Collins Town of Breckenridge Town of Silverthorne City of Fort Morgan Town of Carbondale Town of Silverton City of Fountain Town of Crested Butte Town of Telluride City of Fruita Town of Dillon Town of Vail City of Glendale Town of Dolores Adams County City of Glenwood Springs Town of Elizabeth Boulder County City of Grand Junction Town of Estes Park Douglas County City of Greeley Town of Frederick Elbert County City of Greenwood Village Town of Frisco Lake County City of Gunnison Town of Garden City Las Animas County City of La Junta Town of Granby Park County City of Lafayette Town of Grand Lake Pueblo County City of Lakewood Town of Green Mountain Falls Summit County City of Lamar Town of Gypsum City of Littleton Town of Keenesburg

The following sports organizations have confirmed that they will participate:

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment at the Pepsi Center Empower Field at Mile High Colorado Rockies at Coors Field

