Gov. Polis, Colorado Communities Come Together in Day of Remembrance for Coloradans Lost to COVID-19

| May 15, 2020

DENVER – Gov. Jared Polis, individuals, and communities across Colorado are coming together this Friday evening at 7 PM MT to honor and remember the more than 1,000 Coloradans that  we have lost to COVID-19. Friday, May 15 is also Peace Officers Memorial Day, which the state will commemorate by lowering flags to half staff and we  encourage Coloradans across our state to commemorate as well.

“This global pandemic has cost 300,000 lives across the world and over 1,000 in Colorado alone. Too many Coloradans have lost family members and friends to this deadly virus, and we honor and celebrate their lives especially because many victims couldn’t have proper in-person funerals, remembrances, and wakes,” said Governor Jared Polis. “This is a challenging moment for many of our friends and neighbors and to those Coloradans who are struggling: you are not alone and we are all in this together. We still have work to do to stop the spread of this virus and can defeat this virus by staying home as much as possible, wearing facial masks when in public, and washing our hands regularly. Together we can avoid burying and remembering more Coloradans far too early.”

Coloradans can participate by wearing a protective face covering or masks for a minute of silence to display their effort to do their part to save lives at 7:00 p.m. They can also post on social media to raise awareness about the remembrance event. 

To recognize the Day of Remembrance, the State Capitol, along with cities, counties and other organizations, will be turning their lights red at 7:00 p.m. to honor those who have passed. The state is encouraging buildings and businesses across the state to turn their lights red at 7:00 p.m. and for police and fire departments to turn their lights on at 7:00 p.m. for one minute. Additionally, cities may consider creating a Proclamation to commemorate this event.

At the time of this release, the following cities, counties have confirmed that they will participate:

The following sports organizations have confirmed that they will participate: 

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

at the Pepsi Center

Empower Field 

at Mile High

Colorado Rockies 

at Coors Field

 

