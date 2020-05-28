FSA and CSU Team up to Conduct CFAP Webinar

Navigating the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program and other COVID-19 Agricultural Issues

USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) on April 17, 2020. CFAP will use funding and authorities provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and other USDA existing authorities. This $16 billion immediate relief program includes direct support to agricultural producers. CSU Extension and the USDA Farm Service Agency have teamed up to conduct a CFAP webinar.

The webinar will be held Monday, June 1st from 6:00pm to 8:30pm MST. Topics to be addressed are: • The mechanics of CFAP including signup procedures and required documents

Economic Injury Disaster Loan for farmers and ranchers

Maintaining supply chains during a pandemic

Commodity outlook post COVID-19. Register in advance for this meeting:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwtcOGoqzsiE9R41Or-NUWVbW5D-E1Q4Dq7

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

The webinar is free but limited to the first 500 that register. The session will be recorded and made available to anyone who can’t attend the live webinar.

For more information, contact Brent Young at 970-580-2204 or email at *protected email* .

Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to attend or participate in this meeting should contact Brandon Terrazas at 720-544-2885 or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout