FSA and CSU Team up to Conduct CFAP Webinar

| May 28, 2020

Navigating the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program and other COVID-19 Agricultural Issues

USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) on April 17, 2020. CFAP will use funding and authorities provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and other USDA existing authorities. This $16 billion immediate relief program includes direct support to agricultural producers. CSU Extension and the USDA Farm Service Agency have teamed up to conduct a CFAP webinar.

The webinar will be held Monday, June 1st from 6:00pm to 8:30pm MST. Topics to be addressed are: • The mechanics of CFAP including signup procedures and required documents

  • Economic Injury Disaster Loan for farmers and ranchers
  • Maintaining supply chains during a pandemic
  • Commodity outlook post COVID-19. Register in advance for this meeting:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwtcOGoqzsiE9R41Or-NUWVbW5D-E1Q4Dq7

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

The webinar is free but limited to the first 500 that register. The session will be recorded and made available to anyone who can’t attend the live webinar.

For more information, contact Brent Young at 970-580-2204 or email at.

Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to attend or participate in this meeting should contact Brandon Terrazas at 720-544-2885 or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339.

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Agriculture & Science, Colorado News, Front Page No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

FSA and CSU Team up to Conduct CFAP Webinar

Navigating the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program and other COVID-19 Agricultural Issues

Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues to address Chronic Wasting Disease with expanded testing

DENVER – At its virtual meeting today, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission discussed theRead More

  • CSU Extension, task force helping farmers’ markets, food producers adjust to new COVID realities

  • Camping at Colorado State Parks and State Wildlife Areas will remain Closed until Further Notice

  • Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to meet April 30 in virtual meeting

  • Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program 2020 Request for Proposals (RFP) Now Open; Submissions due May 18

  • Help document nature in your area as part of global initiative: 2020 City Nature Challenge

  • Wildlife activity during stay-at-home order: what to expect

  • Now’s the time to submit big-game hunting applications; deadline to apply is April 7

  • USDA Implements Immediate Measures to Help Rural Residents, Businesses and Communities Affected by COVID-19

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: