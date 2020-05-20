COVID-19 Telephone Town Hall: The road to reopening

Join us Thursday, May 21 at 7 p.m. for our next Telephone Town Hall and get your questions answered.

Have questions about the County’s reopening plans? Need clarification on when to wear a mask and where? What’s allowable with the big weekend coming up? We’ll have representatives from County departments and Tri-County Health on hand to answer your COVID-related questions.

At the time of the event listen in by:

Calling 855-436-3656

Visiting our Facebook page

Visiting arapahoegov.com/Townhall

Questions accepted through the phone line or the Townhall web page.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout