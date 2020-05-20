COVID-19 Telephone Town Hall: The road to reopening
Join us Thursday, May 21 at 7 p.m. for our next Telephone Town Hall and get your questions answered.
Have questions about the County’s reopening plans? Need clarification on when to wear a mask and where? What’s allowable with the big weekend coming up? We’ll have representatives from County departments and Tri-County Health on hand to answer your COVID-related questions.
At the time of the event listen in by:
Calling 855-436-3656
Visiting our Facebook page
Visiting arapahoegov.com/Townhall
Questions accepted through the phone line or the Townhall web page.
