Colorado State Patrol seeking assistance finding hit and run vehicle

| May 18, 2020

ADAMS COUNTY – Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol are seeking a suspect vehicle involved in a hit and run crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital.  At approximately 5:27 AM on Sunday, May 17th, a 61 year old male from Arvada was crossing in the south crosswalk walking westbound at Federal and W. 64th Ave. A vehicle that was westbound on W. 64th began to turn left (southbound) onto Federal when it struck the pedestrian.  The vehicle then hit a traffic sign and left the scene, southbound on Federal Blvd.

The 61 year old pedestrian was transported to Denver health via ambulance with serious injuries. 

Pieces and paint of the run vehicle left behind on scene are consistent with a red 2005-2010 Dodge Dakota pickup truck.  Nearby security footage showed a matching vehicle southbound on Federal minutes after the crash.  The truck should have damage to the front right and missing its passenger side mirror. 

Anyone with information of the incident or with information about the suspect vehicle is encouraged to contact investigators at: 303-239-4501, reference case number: 1D201402.

Security footage pictures are of the suspect vehicle; a stock picture not of the suspect vehicle but for reference are below. 

 

