Colorado State Patrol requesting assistance finding hit and run vehicle, witnesses

| May 11, 2020

CASTLE ROCK – Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol are requesting anyone with information to a hit and run crash to please come forward. 

At approximately 11:54 PM on Sunday, May 10, a 29 year old male pedestrian from Nibley, UT, was struck while in the northbound lanes of I-25 near mile marker 183.  He was transported to Sky Ridge Medical Center with serious injuries.  

Based on evidence left behind, investigators believe the vehicle to be a 2005-2010 silver Toyota Scion tC.  The vehicle will have damage to the front bumper and hood, and missing the driver side mirror.  

Anyone that witnessed the crash or has information related to the missing vehicle is encouraged to please call investigators at: 303-239-4501, reference case number 1C201308.

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Colorado News, Front Page, Local News No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Colorado Parks and Wildlife begins to reopen state park campgrounds May 12

Colorado Parks and Wildlife begins to reopen state park campgrounds May 12. CPW is collaborating with local partners to ensure a safe and organized welcome back to visitors.

Colorado State Patrol requesting assistance finding hit and run vehicle, witnesses

CASTLE ROCK – Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol are requesting anyone with information toRead More

  • Governor Polis Signs Extension for Filing and Remitting State Severance Tax

  • Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission approves $4.2 million in motorized trail grants

  • CSU Extension, task force helping farmers’ markets, food producers adjust to new COVID realities

  • Camping at Colorado State Parks and State Wildlife Areas will remain Closed until Further Notice

  • Arapahoe County and Tri-County Health Department to co-host COVID-19 virtual town hall covering Safer at Home guidelines

  • Paddleboarders are urged to be careful on the water — wear a PFD and be wary of the ice cold water.

  • Together we can keep the music playing

  • Creative Industries COVID-19 Funding & Resources

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: