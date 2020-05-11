Colorado State Patrol requesting assistance finding hit and run vehicle, witnesses

CASTLE ROCK – Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol are requesting anyone with information to a hit and run crash to please come forward.

At approximately 11:54 PM on Sunday, May 10, a 29 year old male pedestrian from Nibley, UT, was struck while in the northbound lanes of I-25 near mile marker 183. He was transported to Sky Ridge Medical Center with serious injuries.

Based on evidence left behind, investigators believe the vehicle to be a 2005-2010 silver Toyota Scion tC. The vehicle will have damage to the front bumper and hood, and missing the driver side mirror.

Anyone that witnessed the crash or has information related to the missing vehicle is encouraged to please call investigators at: 303-239-4501, reference case number 1C201308.

