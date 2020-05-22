Colorado state park swim areas and beaches remain closed to protect public health

DENVER – With the warm weather and upcoming holiday weekend, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds all state park visitors that designated swim and beach areas remain closed at Colorado’s state parks to protect public health due to COVID-19.

It is important that everyone respect all posted seasonal, wildlife and COVID-19 related closures, and do their part to provide a safe and enjoyable outdoor experience. Additional areas that discourage social distancing including group picnic areas, group camping, showers and laundry facilities remain closed until further notice per Governor Polis’s Safer at Home order.

Agency officials encourage all park visitors to follow outdoor recreation best practices and recommendations provided by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to help prevent the community spread of COVID-19.

Until further notice designated swim and beach areas, including those that often open for the season on Memorial Day weekend, remain closed to public use at the following state parks: • Boyd Lake State Park

Chatfield State Park

Cherry Creek State Park

Elkhead Reservoir State Park

Highline Lake State Park

James M. Robb – Island Acres

John Martin Reservoir State Park

Lake Pueblo State Park

Lathrop State Park

North Sterling State Park

Ridgway State Park

Stagecoach State Park

Steamboat Lake State Park

Park managers have the discretion to close any areas that become unsafe, which may include overcrowding. Agency officials are monitoring park visitation capacities to reduce overcrowding so people can visit parks responsibly and safely.

“We want people to get out and enjoy the outdoors, but to also do so safely,” said Northeast Region Manager Mark Leslie. “We hope people enjoy and celebrate the holiday responsibly, following public health orders and leave no trace principles.”

CPW remains committed to providing outdoor recreation activities to Coloradans while also ensuring public safety guidelines are met. Visit the CPW website to discover outdoor activities that allow for safe social distancing from others. Learn more about outdoor recreation opportunities across Colorado during COVID-19.

