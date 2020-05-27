Colorado restaurants can open Wednesday at reduced capacity

| May 27, 2020

DENVER (AP) _ Restaurants in Colorado can re-open at reduced capacity this week and day camps will be allowed to open next week, Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday.

Restaurants in spots like El Paso and Routt counties have already been allowed to re-open under special approvals by state health officials. Restaurants elsewhere in Colorado will be able open starting Wednesday at 50 percent of their posted occupancy limit but cannot have more than 50 customers at a time, Polis said.

“Diners will have more space between tables and at many restaurants, more opportunities to eat outside. The safest thing anyone can do is stay home whenever possible, but for those who want to shop and dine we want to make sure it can be done as safely as possible,” he said.

Polis said children’s day camps and youth sports camps will be able to open on June 1 but residential overnight camps would be closed through June.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

 

