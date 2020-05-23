Colorado Department of Natural Resources and Colorado Parks and Wildlife share Memorial Day outdoor resources

DENVER — As many of us head outdoors for the holiday, the Colorado Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) want to remind Coloradans to recreate responsibly and stay close to home. DNR and CPW continue to provide resources to point Coloradans towards information on open campgrounds, trails, and best practices for recreating over Memorial Day Weekend during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We know Coloradans love spending time outdoors and that getting outside hiking, fishing, biking with close friends and family has been an important release and diversion during COVID-19,” said Dan Gibbs, Executive Director, Colorado Department of Natural Resources. ”My Department has created some helpful resources for Coloradans as they think about weekend plans, which will most likely be different from previous Memorial Days. We hope Coloradans enjoy a needed three-day break, but remain considerate of our neighbors and communities as we navigate our outdoor activities together during this pandemic.” “We’re proud to have kept our Colorado State Parks open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and to have reopened camping at nearly all of our state park campgrounds and many state wildlife areas,” said Dan Prenzlow, Director, Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “We encourage everyone to go live life outside this weekend, and if doing that brings you to one of your nearby state parks, please be safe while you’re visiting. We’re glad to get folks out on the trails, on their boats or camping with us. Please know that a few areas remain closed and you may not have access to all of the facilities you are used to. Check our website or call before you go to make your visit as enjoyable and safe as possible.” Here are something things to think about this weekend: Don’t plan for your typical Memorial Day weekend; being in a pandemic means recreating close to home, keeping your group size small, and maintaining social distancing.



If you do plan to travel use extra caution, minimize interactions and bring everything you need before you go.



To find out the latest on what’s open or not check out DNR”s one-stop-shop. It has connections to all Federal, Tribal, State and Local resources: Outdoor Recreation Resources | COVID-19



Planning on going for a hike or nearby mountain bike ride? Check out COTREX , Colorado’s official trails smartphone app and website. It has the latest COVID-19 related closures and can help you find nearby alternatives if your favorite trailhead is busy: trails.colorado.gov



Scored a campsite at your favorite state park? Check out Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s outdoor etiquette tips before you go.



Late planner but feel a need to camp under the stars this weekend? Go to https://www.cpwshop.com/ and see what is available.



See more good outdoor recreation and camping tips here or our Outdoor Recreation FAQ here Please note that many Colorado State Parks and National Forest campgrounds have limited facilities, so plan accordingly before you go. In addition, picnic areas, pavilions, playgrounds and designated swim beaches remain closed under the Governor’s Safer- at-Home order. Check out our resources to get the latest updates for an enjoyable holiday weekend. Above all else, be kind to others. Remember, we’re all in this together and we all need a bit of stress relief. Keep your distance, be courteous, and perhaps send a wave to your neighbors when you pass them on the sidewalk or trail. You never know how much they may need it!