CBI Virtually Honors Colorado’s Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest Winners

On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, members of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) virtually recognized three, 5th grade students for their winning entries as part of the National Missing Children’s Day poster contest.

CBI Director John Camper and others presented the first-place award to 5th grade student Alicia Cardenas, from Cheraw Elementary in Cheraw Colorado, who won Colorado’s poster contest in recognition of National Missing Children’s Day on May 25. (Cheraw is located approximately 10 miles north of La Junta.)

“Although Alicia’s entry was not selected as the recipient of the national contest her entry captured the spirit of the theme ‘Bring Our Missing Children Home in vivid colors and endless creativity,” said Director Camper. “While this year’s ceremony looked much different from previous events, it was a wonderful opportunity to virtually meet the students and their families.”

The second and third place winners Kianah Miller from Lincoln Elementary in Delta and Angelica Aguilar from St. John the Baptist School in Longmont were also recognized during the ceremony.

Tens of thousands of children are reported missing in the United States each year. Law enforcement, citizens, and even children have been instrumental in keeping children safe and returning them home to their families, communities and schools.

Colorado law enforcement received more than 8,000 reports of missing children in 2019. The reports were primarily for runaways, and were resolved within a few days or weeks. However, as of May 1, 2020, there were over 600 cases of long-term missing (those missing a year or more) juvenile cases still active in Colorado.

Attached, please find the winning poster for Alicia Cardenas featuring several beautifully drawn framed photos of families with the missing children represented as shadows, as well as an image from the virtual event.

Each year, missing children are honored during National Missing Children’s Day on May 25th.

