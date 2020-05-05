Arapahoe County and Tri-County Health Department to co-host COVID-19 virtual town hall covering Safer at Home guidelines

On Thursday, May 7, at 7 p.m., Arapahoe County will co-host a COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall with Tri-County Health Department officials and County leaders. The event will update participants about the transition to the Safer at Home public health order that will go into effect after May 8.

The virtual town hall will be aired live, beginning at 7 p.m., on ArapahoeGov.com/townhall, as well as on the County’s Facebook page. The recorded event will be posted online following the meeting. Callers may also listen in and ask questions during the town hall by dialing 1-855-436-3656, and County officials also will call its entire list of land lines and cell phones beginning at 7 p.m.

Officials will provide updates on the status of the virus, along with guidance and best practices around the Safer at Home order. The bulk of the session will be dedicated to taking questions from the audience. In keeping with the current social distancing guidelines, the representative from each county and from Tri-County Health will be participating remotely.

For more information about the event, visit ArapahoeGov.com/townhall.

