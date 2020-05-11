All County buildings remain closed to the public

| May 11, 2020

 

County buildings closed to public

Although some businesses have reopened under the new Safer at Home guidelines, Arapahoe County buildings remain closed to the public as we continue to put safety measures in place.  

Safety measures include retrofitting public points of contact with plexiglass, rearranging public waiting areas and staggering employee schedules to ensure social distancing, posting safety guidelines signage at each building, deep cleaning “high contact” areas, and more.

Buildings will only be reopened when we can ensure that we can do so safely.

Details on reopening will be announced in the next week on our website and social media. In the meantime, please reference https://www.arapahoegov.com/covid19 for the most up to date information.

