Unemployment Benefits Now Being Paid After Dela

(DENVER) — Today during a weekly press call, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) updated that there was a one day delay in paying benefit payments for those people who requested payment on their claims on April 19th. Benefits are usually made within 72 hours of the benefit payment request. The delay also included the $600/week federal benefits available to all paid claimants under the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (PUC) program. Benefits have now started to be deposited in those claimant accounts. We will continue to update claimants via email, website updates and media advisories on any future impacts, though it appears the errors causing the delay have been addressed.

Today’s press call is available here

The press call also included updates on the new online application launched Monday to accept Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims from self-employed, gig workers and those otherwise not eligible for regular unemployment due to COVID-19. Since Monday, the new application has received more than 51,000 applications for these benefits.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout