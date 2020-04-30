Together we can keep the music playing
Because of Your Support We Will #PlayOn
Your Colorado Symphony continues to #PlayOn, responding to the unique challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic by providing incredible digital programming like our Virtual Ode to Joy. But help is needed to keep the music playing, so the Colorado Symphony is participating in the #GivingTuesdayNow Global Day of Giving and Unity.
#GivingTuesdayNow is set to take place on May 5, 2020 as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, philanthropic activation, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world.
If you are able, please consider participating in the Colorado Symphony’s #GivingTuesdayNow efforts to help us continue providing music now and into the future:
Coming Soon! Instrument Interviews
MusiCurious Instrument Interviews, a series of videos featuring educational questions from children alongside answers and instrument demonstrations from Colorado Symphony musicians. It’s a delightfully entertaining experience that’s available from the comfort of home. Stay tuned on Facebook or at the link below for the first installment of the Instrument Interviews.
A Virtual Duet
Principal Harp Courtney Hershey Bress is joined by Colorado Symphony Chorus member Kate Emerich as they #PlayOn with a heartfelt prayer, “En Prière,” by Gabriel Fauré. Take a moment and listen to their beautiful virtual duet:
Up Next: A Tribute to Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops
Virtual Music Hour • Boston Pops • Available 6pm Friday through Sunday • Dedicated to DaVitaGather online any time between 6pm Friday and Sunday with your Colorado Symphony as we relive some of the best audio-only classical recordings from our past few seasons! This week features our fun and fabulous 2019 Tribute to Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops with a special introduction by Principal Tuba Stephen Dombrowski. Virtual Music Hour
