Thousands To Join Colorado Virtual Earth Week Events Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The Colorado Climate Strike Coalition is joining Earth Day Live for Three Days of Action

DENVER, CO – This week, millions will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Instead of mass protests, from April 22 to 24, youth and adult activists are coming together for Earth Day Live, a three-day live stream focused on climate action. Earth Day Live is a national event that will include training sessions, performances, and appearances to keep people engaged, informed, and inspired, with speakers including celebrities, politicians, scientists, and youth activists.

The Colorado Climate Strike coalition will host daily local events through Earth Day Live that are free and open to the public 10:00-11:00 a.m. & 5:00-6:00 p.m. April 22-24.

April 22 — STRIKE: The 50th anniversary of Earth Day is about demonstrating collective power in the face of today’s multiple crises. There will be performances, conversations, training sessions, and more. RSVP Here Colorado’s climate strike.

April 23 — DIVEST: The world’s largest banks have pumped $1.9 trillion into fossil fuels since the 2015 Paris Agreement. We can’t let fossil fuel companies use the pandemic to loot trillions more when people need relief so desperately. Led by the Stop the Money Pipeline Coalition, April 23rd focuses on the role of money in driving the climate crisis. RSVP here for Colorado’s DIVEST livestreams.

April 24 — VOTE: We need leaders who will address the existential threat of climate change, and for this to happen, we need people to show up at the polls. Led by the US Youth Strike Coalition, April 24th will focus on voter registration and feature a digital, relational voter registration challenge to see which region of the country can register the most voters. RSVP here for Colorado’s VOTE livestreams.

When: April 22-24, 10:00-11:00 a.m. & 5:00-6:00 p.m. daily

Where: [ONLINE] Join the national livestream visit: https://www.earthdaylive2020.org/

Livestreams will be broadcasted on @350Colorado & @COClimateStrike Facebook pages

Visuals: Groundbreaking virtual tactics in response to COVID-19, presentations, online strikes, live art.

Who: 350 Colorado, International Indigenous Youth Council, Womxn from the Mountain, Spirit of the Sun, Extinction Rebellion – Denver, Sunrise – Boulder/Denver, Indivisible Denver, The Alliance Center, The Climate Mobilization Colorado, GreenFaith, Earth Guardians – Boulder, CO Climate Strikes, Greenpeace Colorado, Sierra Club, Climate Courage, LLC, Colorado Rising, Climate Reality Denver-Boulder Chapter, Global Greengrants Fund, Frack Free Colorado, CIRC, US Climate Strikes, Denver Democratic Socialists of America, & more.

