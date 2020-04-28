State releases testing results from testing at three Front-Range long-term care facilitie

The state released the results from the testing initiated by the Unified Command Center (UCC) at three long-term care facilities on April 19. The COVID-19 testing is supported by members of the Colorado National Guard, Colorado State Patrol, and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Approximately 40% of Colorado’s COVID-19 fatalities are associated with long-term care facilities. The three testing sites were chosen based on their size and the fact that they had NOT identified outbreaks prior to the testing. This proactive testing strategy was instrumental in identifying previously unrecognized infections in the facilities. Having this information early has provided much-needed time for these facilities to react quickly in implementing appropriate infection prevention practices to limit the further spread of infection. The state provided tests to each facility to test staff and residents. Nearly 900 tests were administered. There were 20 positive or presumed positive results, and some results are still pending. If facilities have outbreaks, more details on the results will be shared in the state’s weekly outbreak report, which is published each Wednesday as epidemiologists investigate and confirm test results: https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/outbreak-data.

