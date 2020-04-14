State activates new crisis standards for emergency medical services and personal protective equipment

The Chief Medical Officer for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment activated new crisis standards for emergency medical services and personal protective equipment earlier this week to help health care providers make decisions when responding to COVID-19. These standards are specific to the COVID-19 response.

The state has not enacted crisis standards of care for hospitals, as ongoing physical distancing policies have helped delay the strain on hospitals.

The emergency medical services crisis standards outline recommendations for how dispatchers, emergency transport services, and first-responders operate. The personal protective equipment crisis standards outline recommendations on use of PPE and alternate equipment to provide some protection from disease transmission.

With the activation of the emergency medical services and personal protective equipment crisis standards in Colorado, entities will then adopt the standard for their organization and should report this adoption to CDPHE by completing the Crisis Standards of Care Adoption Form.

“The activated crisis standards provide recommendations on the questions ambulance dispatchers should ask and the equipment first responders should wear — among other recommendations. They also clarify which first responders go out when, minimizing the number of people who could be exposed to COVID-19, while still providing care to people in need,” said Dr. Eric France, chief medical officer, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “The public can help preserve precious emergency resources by staying home, and only contacting 911 when it’s an emergency. We all play a role in slowing transmission of the virus and protecting the heroes on the frontlines.”

The Governor’s Expert Emergency Epidemic Response Committee approved these crisis standards of care on April 5. Several sub-groups reviewed the content, and community feedback and engagement were considered throughout the process to update these recommendations.

The complete crisis standards of care are available here. The state will continue to activate portions of the standards as the need becomes apparent.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout