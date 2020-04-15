PUC to take public comment on Xcel Energy time-of-use electric rate proposal

DENVER – The Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) will conduct a remote public comment hearing on Thursday, April 16, on a proposal by Xcel Energy to permanently implement time-of-use (TOU) electric rates for its residential customers.

The public comment hearing will begin at 4 p.m. and last no later than 6 p.m. Individuals who wish to provide public comments during the public hearing may do so either by telephone or computer. Detailed instructions on how to participate by phone or computer can be found in the decision setting the public comment hearing.

Xcel’s proposal, filed on Dec. 2, would make a modified TOU rate schedule the default rate schedule for all residential customers once Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meter deployment is completed in their area. The company said it plans to start deployment of smart meters in the second quarter of 2021, and have all residential meters swapped out by the end of 2024.

Since 2017, Xcel has been conducting a large-scale trial for a voluntary TOU service rate schedule called Residential Energy Time-of-Use. TOU customers in the trial program would migrate to the new schedule when it becomes effective, which is proposed to be Jan. 1, 2021.

Based on what the company has learned from the residential TOU trial, Xcel has proposed a modified TOU rate schedule that is designed to encourage residential customers to shift their summer energy usage away from periods when electricity demand is greatest, which is when system costs as well as fossil fuel generation and associated carbon dioxide emissions are at their highest.

In addition to creating the opportunity for customers to reduce their bills by moving their energy usage to off-peak periods, reductions in load as a result of changes in customer behavior in response to the price signals established in the modified TOU rates can help reduce carbon emissions on (Xcel’s) system, according to the company’s filing.

If approved by the PUC, the proposed TOU rates would replace summer tiered rates for Xcel customers in Colorado. The current tiered rate schedule focuses pricing on the amount of energy customers use, regardless of what time of the day that energy is used. TOU rates can assist in informing customers that at certain times of the day it costs more or less to deliver the energy they are using.

As proposed, the On-Peak rate would apply from 3-7 p.m. each weekday (except holidays) June through September. Off-Peak rates would stay in effect for most of the year (October to May), plus summer weekends and holidays.

An evidentiary hearing on the proposal is scheduled June 16-19 at the PUC. A decision is expected later this summer.

Members of the public may also submit written comments about the proposal by using the PUC’s on-line comment form at www.dora.state.co.us/pacific/puc/puccomments under proceeding number 19AL-0687E.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout