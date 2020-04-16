Pence going to Colorado for Air Force Academy graduation

| April 16, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to the Air Force Academy for its pared down commencement ceremony Saturday to address graduating cadets in person, not by video as originally planned.

Pence’s office announced his travel plans Tuesday and said additional details would be released later.

The event usually attracts a big crowd to Falcon Stadium and ends with a traditional aerobatics demonstration by the Air Force Thunderbirds. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the academy is closed to visitors and no spectators, including family, will be allowed at this year’s ceremony, which will only last about 30 minutes.

The Thunderbirds will only perform a flyover. Cadets will march 6 feet (1.8 meters) apart and sit 8 feet (2.4 meters) apart during the event.

Cadets will not march up to receive their diplomas and the typical high-fives and hugs are banned, The Gazette reported.

Lower classes were sent home to take online classes because of the outbreak. Seniors remained but the date of their graduation was moved up.

The academy initially announced last week that Secretary of the Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett would address the cadets in person and that there would be a video message from Pence.

 

 

Colorado News, Education, Front Page, Local News, National News, Upcoming Events


