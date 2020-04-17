Peak Vista Community Health Centers Expands Operations to Continue Meeting Health Care Needs

East Central Region, Colo. – Community Health Centers (CHC’s) play a critical role in the nationwide response to Coronavirus (COVID-19). Peak Vista Community Health Centers (Peak Vista) continues to do our part to provide health care access for the Pikes Peak and East Central regions.

“In this time of confusion, there is hope and we are here to help,” comments President and CEO, Pam McManus. “Peak Vista’s commitment has never been stronger. We commend our staff, and the many other community providers, who have worked tirelessly to be able to provide this critically needed testing and treatment for COVID-19 patients in our rural communities.”

To ensure that patients have access to necessary care, Peak Vista has extended services to include medical and behavioral health care services through ‘telehealth’. Patients are now able to schedule a ‘telehealth’ appointment to address any concern by phone or video, all from the comfort of their own home. Peak Vista’s East Central region locations are all providing COVID-19 testing for symptomatic patients. Patients are encouraged to call the location near them to schedule an appointment or inquire about COVID-19 testing:

Peak Vista’s Health Center at Kiowa: (720) 389-9763

Peak Vista’s Health Center at Limon: (719) 775-2367

Peak Vista’s Health Center at Strasburg: (303) 622-9237

Peak Vista remains open for in-person care, as well. “We feel it is our responsibility and our mission to share our expertise and contribute however we can support patients during this crisis,” comments Chief Medical and Dental Officer, Dr. Lisa Ramey.

Peak Vista is accepting new patients at this time. To schedule an appointment or to enroll as a new patient, please call the location near you or visit peakvista.org. Our Peak Vista team will help establish the appropriate appointment; telephone, video or in-person, based on the patient’s needs.

About Peak Vista Community Health Centers

Peak Vista Community Health Centers is a nonprofit organization providing exceptional health care to people facing access barriers through clinical programs and education. Established in 1971, Peak Vista offers primary medical, integrated behavioral health, and dental care services. We proudly serve over 94,000 patients annually through 26 outpatient centers in Colorado’s Pikes Peak and East Central regions. To learn more about Peak Vista, visit peakvista.org.

