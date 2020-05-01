Overnight closures of westbound I-70 ramp to westbound I-270

As part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Central 70 Project, motorists should expect two overnight closures of the westbound Interstate 70 ramp to westbound I-270 so crews can remove the existing layer of asphalt and pave the ramp.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS:

Westbound I-70 ramp to westbound I-270 full closure – 9 p.m., Saturday, May 2 to 8 a.m., Sunday, May 3, and 9 p.m., Monday, May 4 to 5:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 5. Motorists should use westbound I-70 to northbound I-25 as an alternate route.



This work is weather dependent and subject to change.

COVID-19

Safe transportation infrastructure is essential for emergency first responders and freight drivers as Colorado navigates the COVID-19 pandemic. With that in mind, road maintenance and construction continues on CDOT projects with social distancing and other health safety measures to reduce COVID-19 exposure on the worksite. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced guidelines for construction activities. The public is urged to join the campaign for #DoingMyPartCO by practicing social distancing, wearing face masks, staying at home when possible, and avoiding nonessential travel. With fewer vehicles on the roads, CDOT crews will be able to work more efficiently and safely.



Whole System.Whole Safety

Earlier this year, CDOT announced its Whole System — Whole Safety initiative to heighten safety awareness. This initiative takes a systematic, statewide approach to safety combining the benefits of CDOT’s programs that address driving behaviors, our built environment and the organization’s operations. The goal is to improve the safety of Colorado’s transportation network by reducing the rate and severity of crashes and improving the safety of all transportation modes. The program has one simple mission—to get everyone home safely.

About the Central 70 Project

The Central 70 Project will reconstruct a 10-mile stretch of I-70, add one new Express Lane in each direction, remove the aging 56-year-old viaduct and lower the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards. More information on the Project, including a list of the Project’s community commitments, are available at central70.codot.gov.

Stay Informed

Text Alerts – Text Central70 to 77948

Email Updates – Sign up for Project Updates at c70.codot.gov

Website – c70.codot.gov – Traffic Impacts page

Watch progress on the webcam