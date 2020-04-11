Numerous staff and residents test positive for COVID-19 at Aurora nursing home

(DENVER) April 11, 2020: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is coordinating with Tri-County Health Department to investigate an outbreak of COVID-19 infection at Juniper Village at Aurora. After learning that several staff had tested positive for the infection, the corporation decided to proactively test all staff and residents through a private lab. The lab confirmed that 33 of 46 residents and 16 of 25 staff members are positive for COVID-19. The facility has reported eight deaths, five of which have been confirmed as related to COVID-19. The coroner considers the remaining three deaths as probable cases of COVID-19.

“We know that the populations in these facilities are among the most vulnerable and are at highest risk of severe illness from this virus,” said Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment. “The department is doing everything we can to be as transparent as possible regarding reported outbreaks to keep people safe while protecting patient privacy. We continue to be aggressive in our recommendations to ensure the appropriate infection prevention measures are in place to slow and limit the spread of COVID-19 in these facilities.”

The investigation at Juniper Village began on March 27 when epidemiologists from Tri-County Health Department notified CDPHE that their local investigations of positive COVID-19 cases included several health care workers from the facility. Since that time a team of infection preventionists and epidemiologists from both departments have conducted a number of virtual consultations with Juniper Village. The consultations have included assessing the facility’s current practices and providing technical assistance and support regarding infection prevention, use of personal protective equipment, and staffing recommendations.

In addition, a team from CDPHE’s Health Facilities Division conducted a site visit on April 2 after receiving a formal complaint regarding the facility’s infection prevention practices. The investigation is ongoing, and as is typical in these situations, could take several months to complete. CDPHE will continue to work with the facility to implement any necessary corrective measures.

“We are distressed by the outbreak of COVID-19 at the Juniper Village and the tragic loss of life and extend our deepest sympathy to the families who lost loved ones,” said John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, Executive Director of Tri-County Health Department. “COVID-19 can cause particularly severe illness in older adults, and we appreciate the support of CDPHE in strengthening steps to prevent further illness at this facility.”

In a move intended to provide more insight into the extent of COVID-19 outbreaks statewide, on April 15 the department will begin releasing more details on confirmed outbreaks, including facility name, number of confirmed positive cases among staff and residents, and total confirmed deaths related to COVID-19. Information will be updated every Wednesday on the state’s COVID-19 website.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.