Interest Waived on Certain Tax Payments

From Sue Sandstrom, Arapahoe County Treasurer

As the elected official tasked with the collection and distribution of property taxes for Arapahoe County, I want to keep individuals and businesses apprised of the current options available for the payment of those taxes.

All property tax payment due dates and interest rates are determined by Colorado state statutes, and my office must follow those statutes. Due to the financial difficulties associated with this extraordinary health crisis, the Governor is able to issue Executive Orders that allow temporary variances from those statutes. On March 20, the Governor issued Executive Order D 2020 012, which gives me, as the County Treasurer, some flexibility in collecting interest on tax payments.

Businesses and individuals in Arapahoe County, who intended to pay their property taxes in one installment due April 30, now have the option of paying in two installments. The first installment (one half of the total tax due) may be paid with no interest added if paid by April 20. The second installment will then be due June 15. Hopefully, this will provide some relief by spreading out the tax payments and lengthening the time allowed to pay without interest. To take advantage of this relief, the tax payment must be made by check or cash, via mail or deposited in the secure drop box in front of the Arapahoe County Administrative Building at 5334 S. Prince Street in Littleton. Online and over-the-phone payments do not qualify for the interest waiver.

As of the day of this writing, March 27, no adjustments to tax payment due dates or additional late interest waivers have been made. Full payments made after April 30 and second half payments made after June 15, will accrue statutory interest.

The above information does not apply to mass payments, title company payments and delinquent payments for prior years.

For additional information, visit please www.arapahoegov.com or call the Arapahoe County Treasurer’s office at 303-795-4550.

