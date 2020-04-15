DAV RecruitMilitary Denver Area Virtual Military Job Fair

DAV and RecruitMilitary rescheduled the Denver Area Military Job Fair as a VIRTUAL event.

This is a free virtual hiring event for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses.

Thursday, April 16th from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm MT.

For more information and to register for this virtual hiring event, visit here.

MORE DETAILS:

Ensuring the health and well-being of our clients, job seekers and our team are our priority. For that reason, we have shifted the RecruitMilitary Denver Military Job Fair to a virtual event. This Job Fair is scheduled for Thursday, April 16, 2020 and will take place in a virtual setting, so we can seamlessly continue to connect organizations with veterans for their hiring needs.

In 2019, DAV RecruitMilitary hosted more than 140 veteran hiring events across the United States with 6,400+ exhibitorsengaging more than 28,000 military-trained job candidates.

“At Bradley-Morris and RecruitMilitary, we care deeply about the military community we serve that includes job seekers, employers and our own team. Given the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control regarding COVID-19, to protect the safety of everyone involved, we recently shifted all upcoming in-person hiring events into our virtual veteran career fair platform,” says Chris Newsome, senior vice president at RecruitMilitary. “Virtual hiring events are not new to us. We’ve been offering these types of events, in addition to digitally interactive resources, for several years. We’re proud to continue serving those who need us during this time to secure employment and sustain workforce development.”

Additionally, RecruitMilitary supports the career readiness and transition efforts of military service members and their families by providing a newly launched program titled Team Transition. This program was created by veterans and military spouses for veterans and military spouses. Team Transition supports those individuals who are professionally curious about taking the next step in finding civilian employment with military experience-friendly employers.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout