Creative Industries COVID-19 Funding & Resources

Dear Colorado Arts & Culture Community,

In Colorado and around the world, artists and arts and culture organizations have been hit hard by COVID-19, losing revenues due to canceled events and loss of sales, and facing reduced contributions indefinitely. We are updating our Resources to Support the Arts during COVID-19 in real time. This page is a collaborative effort among Colorado cultural leaders to provide a central hub of resources to support artists & creative business and arts & culture organizations.

If you have additional resources to include for consideration, please submit them to this form.

Four SBA Programs to Know

Payment Protection Program

Provides loan forgiveness for retaining employees by temporarily expanding the traditional SBA 7(a) loan program.

EIDL Loan Advance

Provides up to $10,000 of economic relief to businesses that are currently experiencing temporary difficulties.

SBA Bridge Express Loans

Enables small businesses who currently have a business relationship with an SBA Express Lender to access up to $25,000 quickly.

SBA Debt Relief

Provides a financial reprieve to small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 Funding Opportunities

CO CARES Grant

Colorado Creative Industries, on behalf of the National Endowment for the Arts, will award the CO CARES Act to nonprofit arts organizations in Colorado to help these entities and their employees endure the economic hardships caused by the forced closure of their operations due to the spread of COVID-19. Grants will be made to organizations with an operating budget of $25,000 – $250,000 to support salaries or facilities costs.

PLEASE NOTE: We are now allowing organizations to apply for funding if they have applied for the NEA direct CARES Act Grant. However, if awarded CCI funds, they will be held until notifications from the NEA awards have been released. If an organization is awarded NEA funding, their CCI awarded funding will be reallocated.

APPLY FOR CO CARES GRANT

COVID-19 CO Creatives Relief Grant

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, we have launched the COVID-19 CO Creatives Relief Grant. The grant is a one-time payment for general operating support to nonprofit arts organizations in Colorado with an annual operating budget of less than $1 million. Priority will be given to small and mid-size organizations, particularly those working in under-served communities. Applications have been extended to June 1, 2020.

APPLY FOR COVID-19 CO CREATIVES GRANT

Colorado Artist Relief Fund Open

The Colorado Artist Relief Fund supports artists experiencing economic distress as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This fund is a collaboration between multiple funders and arts organizations working at state, regional, and local levels. Currently, it has received more applications than it can fund, but will continue distributing grants as the funding becomes available. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.

Individuals, foundations and organizations from across Colorado can contribute to the Colorado Artist Relief Fund and if foundations or corporations are interested in partnering on this initiative they should contact *protected email* .

APPLY FOR THE CO ARTIST RELIEF FUND

Applications Open for Arts in Society

Arts in Society is a collaborative grant-making program that fosters cross-sector work through the arts by supporting the integration of arts and culture into multiple disciplines critical to the health and well-being of Coloradans. These grants will provide funding to support individuals and organizations who seek to implement projects that utilize the arts as an integral element in promoting social justice and community welfare, including, but not limited, to projects responding to COVID-19 related needs. Grants will range in size from $5,000-$35,000. Applications are due by June 1, 2020.

To learn more about Arts in Society and the application process join the webinar on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 at 1:00 PM. For inquiries you can contact Libby Barbee at *protected email* .

MORE INFO ABOUT ARTS IN SOCIETY

National Endowment for the Arts CARES Act

The National Endowment for the Arts announces the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act which will award funds to nonprofit arts organizations across the country to help these entities and their employees endure the economic hardships caused by the forced closure of their operations due to the spread of COVID-19.

NEA CARES ACT GUIDELINES

National Endowment for the Arts Our Town Grant

Our Town projects lay the groundwork for systemic changes that sustain the integration of arts, culture, and design into local strategies for strengthening communities. These projects require a partnership between a local government entity and nonprofit organization, one of which must be a cultural organization; and should engage in partnership with other sectors. Matching grants range from $25,000 to $200,000, with a minimum cost share and match equal to the grant amount.

LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR TOWN

