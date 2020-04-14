COVID-19 HR Open Session for Unemployment Questions

| April 14, 2020

April 15, 2020 | 11:00 am – 12:00 pm | Online

Join Tina Todd of simplyHR to discuss frequently asked Questions about State Unemployment Insurance, layoffs, and the tough choices as you navigate the quickly changing COVID-19 landscape.

Tina will outline provisions of the CARES Act as it pertains to Unemployment and the differences between layoff, temporary layoff, furlough, and the different unemployment programs.

Tina will also be reviewing best practices and current updates related to COVID-19.

Please register using the link below. Once registered, you will be emailed an access link for Wednesday’s webinar.

https://eastcoloradosbdc.com/hr-open-session-for-unemployment-questions-covid-19/

