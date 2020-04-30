Consumer Advisory: COVID-Related Enrollment Period Ends Thursday, April 30 Colorado Insurance Commissioner: “Take advantage of this time to enroll.”

Colorado’s Insurance Commissioner and Director of the Division of Insurance, Michael Conway, is urging uninsured Coloradans to take advantage of the COVID-19-related special period to enroll in individual health insurance (meaning insurance not from an employer). This period will end on Thursday, April 30.

“In the midst of this pandemic, there are many uncertainties, but what we do know is that people with health insurance will be in a better position to get through this. They are more likely to seek treatment for their medical needs – whether those be chronic conditions or emergency situations like COVID-19. And they are less likely to suffer huge financial hits from large hospital bills. That’s why I am encouraging anyone who doesn’t have health insurance to take advantage of this special enrollment over the next two days and get enrolled.”

Colorado consumers are encouraged to enroll through our state’s exchange, Connect for Health Colorado, as financial assistance for those who qualify is only available when enrolling through Connect. Contact them at 855-752-6749, visit ConnectforHealthCO.com to get assistance or use their Quick Cost & Plan Finder to check eligibility for financial assistance and find plans. Health insurance coverage will start on May 1 for anyone enrolling during this period.

Coloradans who lose their employer-based health insurance, are reminded that loss of such coverage allows them a 60-day window to enroll in individual coverage, whenever that might happen throughout the year. A change in income or a person’s living situation may also trigger such enrollment windows. See Connect for Health Colorado’s “When can I buy insurance?” page for details.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout