Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Extends Charity Filing Deadlines

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has issued emergency rules extending certain filing deadlines for charities to August 15, 2020. These rules will address the filing deadlines for charity registration renewals and solicitation campaign financial reports. They will not affect the filing deadline for new solicitation notices, which must be filed at least 15 days prior to the commencement of a solicitation campaign.

“Like the IRS, we are extending some filing deadlines for charities,” said Secretary Griswold. “This will enable charities to focus on providing vital services to Coloradans during this time of need.”

Last year, Coloradans donated over $4.6 billion to 7,321 Colorado-based charities. With the extension, charities are required to file their financial statements, Form 990s, and state financial forms to the Secretary of State’s by August 15, 2020. These extensions were granted in light of the IRS extension of certain filing deadlines, which also impacts charities and their ability to prepare documents needed for filings with the Secretary of State.

For the Notice of Temporary Adoption for the Colorado Charities Program Rules (8 CCR 1505-9), please click here. The notice includes the adopted rules, a statement of basis, and statement of justification. For an unofficial copy of the charity rules as adopted and effective on April 3, please click here.

For more information, please visit www.sos.state.co.us.

