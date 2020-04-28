Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to meet April 30 in virtual meeting

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will discuss an annual review of regulations related to furbearers and small game, a citizen petition for rulemaking related to contests involving small game and furbearers, a final review of regulations requiring a valid hunting or fishing license for all persons 18 years of age and older to access all state wildlife areas and state trust lands leased by the Division, and a final review of regulations revising the process by which Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Commission respond to citizen petitions for rulemaking at a virtual meeting on Thursday, April 30. The meeting will be streamed live on CPW’s YouTube page here.

The Commission will also discuss recommended funding for the 2020 Non-Motorized Trail Grants and the Land and Water Conservation Fund Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Grant.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and adjourn at 5 p.m. on April 30.

Additional agenda items include: • Department of Agriculture Update

Department of Natural Resources Update A complete agenda along with all materials for public review for this meeting can be found on the CPW website . The public is encouraged to email written comments to the Commission at *protected email* . Details on providing public comments for virtual meetings are available on the CPW website .

The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can listen to commission meetingsthrough the CPW website. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency. Find out more about the commission on the CPW website.

The next commission meeting will take place as a virtual meeting on May 6 and 7.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout